Adam Strong trial: Court hears from plumber who discovered human flesh in pipe drains

Send this page to someone via email

CAUTION: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing.

During the Adam Strong trial Friday, court heard from one of the plumbers who discovered human remains inside drain pipes at the accused double murderer’s home.

Jeremiah Wildeboer, a plumber who was called to the residence on Dec. 29, 2017, said he and his colleague made a startling discovery that evening.

Wildeboer was called to snake the drains after complaints from upstairs tenants. The plumbers started their work in the basement. He testified the accused was “annoying” hovering over him and his colleague, constantly asking the men questions in regards to how what they thought the blockage was and how long they would be there.

The court heard the pair then went to the upstairs unit to try and remove the blockage after making little progress in Strong’s apartment. Although he was not asked to do so, Strong followed the men upstairs and watched as they began to work in the bathroom.

Story continues below advertisement

The witness testified thinking at the time, “This guy doesn’t give up. He was really annoying us at that point. He was hovering quite a bit.”

“He started saying something as we started recovering stuff.”

Wildeboer told the court he was “in denial. I hunt, so I started recognizing the buildup coming out.”

The plumber said the pair removed substance that was pink and coming out in strips with hair on it. The witness told court as they were recovering the substance, Strong made several comments, including, “That’s so gross, what is that?” in addition to how it got there.

Story continues below advertisement

The plumbers filled plastic grocery bags with the substance. The men, without saying anything to Strong, texted a picture of their discovery to their boss.

“He said, pack up your tools, don’t be obvious,” Wildeboer told the court.

The plumbers told Strong they would be back the next day with larger equipment. Strong “seemed excited” about this.

After leaving, they called police.

The court also heard from Strong’s landlord, Eugenie Papadakis. Videos in court showed Papadakis and her granddaughter entering Strong’s unit following a housefire at the McMillan Drive home in Oshawa in March of 2017, several months before the accused was arrested and charged with the first-degree murders of Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Upon her their visit, they found the unit cluttered with what appeared to be garbage, old food and other random items.

“I’ve never seen Adam take any garbage out, everything is here,” Papadakis is heard saying in one of the videos.

The witness was also seen crying during her testimony. She said, “When I see all the disaster he had done to the basement, I was very hurt. I worked very hard to find a house, no one gave it to me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former homicide detective praises interrogator who got Adam Strong to confess to dismembering teen

In court Friday, Judge Joseph Di Luca also ruled comments Hache made to a police officer in August of 2017 admissible.

Const. Christopher Kane had encountered the teenager many times over the years as he patrolled Oshawa. The officer conducted wellness checks on her and made an effort to connect her with social services.

On Aug. 28, 2017, the court heard Kane had seen Hache at a crosswalk near the Midtown Mall, swinging around one of the poles like a “kid.”

He rolled down the window of his police cruiser and began to have a conversation with Hache. The teenager told the officer she had been using drugs, including cocaine and crystal meth, and that she had gone on dates to pay for these drugs.

Through their conversation it was also revealed Hache was “camping out” on the streets instead of her Division Street apartment because it was “dirty” and she was concerned she would be forced to “work there,” providing sexual services.

Following their brief conversation, Kane “set out to find social services for Hache, but could not find her when he obtained the services.”

Story continues below advertisement

During his ruling, the judge said the officer “felt obligated to do something to protect her,” and he commended the officer for his efforts to help Hache, saying Kane was “a credit to the DRPS.”