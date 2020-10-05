Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 5 2020 6:26pm
02:23

Interrogation video shown at trial of Adam Strong

As Catherine McDonald’s reports, the 48-year-old accused double killer admitted he dismembered Rori Hache and was only arrested due to bad luck.

