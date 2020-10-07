Oshawa court hears disturbing details in double-murder trial of Adam Strong

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers may find disturbing.

Graphic and disturbing details were heard in court Wednesday about how accused double-murderer Adam Strong handled 18-year-old Rori Hache’s remains.

In a second interrogation video from November 2018 played before the Oshawa, Ont., court, Strong addressed rumours about necrophilia and his sexual encounters with the victim and also opened up about his “troubled” childhood.

Strong is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick, 19.

Det. Paul Mitton began by asking Strong about Fitzpatrick, who vanished in 2008 and has not been heard from since. He said investigators had found tissue on a knife in Strong’s home with her DNA.

“It’s devastating news that Kandis’s DNA was found on an object in your house leading investigators to believe she had the same demise as Rori,” Mitton says in the tape.

“That was a procrastination issue on me,” replied Strong. “All I had to do was boil it.”

The court also heard blood, including from Hache, was found on Strong’s staircase and on the bedroom ceiling and wall where a headboard would be. As Mitton showed the accused numerous images, Strong said repeatedly investigators had done “a horrible job.”

The detective also asked Strong numerous times about his sexual relations with the victim, telling him investigators had found his semen after examining Hache’s pelvis, which was found in Strong’s basement freezer.

Strong appeared shocked in the tape. He said, “I took her apart, right? So could it have spilled?”

Later on in the video, he went on to describe dismembering the body, saying “it felt natural the way I cut around the socket and everything released.”

Det. Mitton also brought up rumours about Strong having sexual intercourse with the victim post- death, something the accused denied repeatedly.

The hours-long interrogation also revealed a troubling childhood for Strong, who said he was raped by a woman baby-sitter when he was four-years-old, and began having “deviant” thoughts at the age of seven.

Throughout the interview, Det. Mitton tried to get Strong to open up about the possibility of additional victims besides Hache and Fitzpatrick. Strong remained tight-lipped.

The defence is expected to argue that the judge should dismiss both interrogation videos.