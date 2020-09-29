Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 29 2020 6:36pm 02:28 Chilling 911 call played at trial of Adam Strong Catherine McDonald has more on what the plumber trying to unclog the pipes told Durham Regional Police he found. ‘He wanted to spill the beans’: Durham officer who arrested Adam Strong testifies at murder trial <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7367580/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7367580/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?