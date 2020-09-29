Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 29 2020 6:36pm
02:28

Chilling 911 call played at trial of Adam Strong

Catherine McDonald has more on what the plumber trying to unclog the pipes told Durham Regional Police he found.

