Police investigate Friday morning shooting in Montreal North

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police are investigating after a gunshot was fired towards a building just before noon on Friday in Montreal North.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said it happened at the intersection of Drapeau Avenue and Charleroi Street at 11:50 a.m.

Read more: Man in hospital after daylight shooting in Montreal North

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses reported seeing two men standing at the corner of the intersection.

Witnesses told police one of the men shot towards a building located on the southwest corner of the intersection, before fleeing on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Chèvrefils said officers located a shell casing and found an impact mark on the door of an apartment located on the second floor.

No arrests have been made.

1:41 Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

The intersection was closed to traffic as crime scene technicians and investigators searched the area.

There were no reports of injury.