Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Wanted man arrested, caught while driving stolen truck, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 1:09 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the alleged driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Rutland, one day after the truck was reported stolen.
Kelowna RCMP say the alleged driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Rutland, one day after the truck was reported stolen. Global News

A wanted Kelowna man is in custody, say police, after being caught while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

Kelowna RCMP say the alleged driver, a 38-year-old man who police did not name, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Rutland.

The truck was allegedly stolen from the 400 block of Rutland Road South on Tuesday afternoon, with police spotting the stolen Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigating case of 2 dead cattle found on gravel road

“Officers flooded the area and located the vehicle in a parking lot along Highway 33,” said Kelowna RCMP. “The two occupants were arrested for possession of stolen property without incident.”

Police say during the arrest, the driver was found to be prohibited from driving and that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP added that he was being held in custody for a court appearance and that the matter has been forwarded to prosecutors for charge approval.

Click to play video 'Policing expert criticizes RCMP response to N.S. shooting' Policing expert criticizes RCMP response to N.S. shooting
Policing expert criticizes RCMP response to N.S. shooting
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaOkanaganTheftcentral okanaganKelowna RCMPVehicle TheftRutlandArrest WarrantOutstanding Warrant
Flyers
More weekly flyers