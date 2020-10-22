Wanted man arrested, caught while driving stolen truck, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A wanted Kelowna man is in custody, say police, after being caught while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

Kelowna RCMP say the alleged driver, a 38-year-old man who police did not name, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Rutland.

The truck was allegedly stolen from the 400 block of Rutland Road South on Tuesday afternoon, with police spotting the stolen Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

“Officers flooded the area and located the vehicle in a parking lot along Highway 33,” said Kelowna RCMP. “The two occupants were arrested for possession of stolen property without incident.”

Police say during the arrest, the driver was found to be prohibited from driving and that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

RCMP added that he was being held in custody for a court appearance and that the matter has been forwarded to prosecutors for charge approval.

