Crime

Montreal police arrest 3 following collision on Highway 40

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 10:08 pm
Three people were arrested following a crash on Highway 40 in Montreal. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Three people were arrested following a crash on Highway 40 in Montreal. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Global News

Three men between the ages of 19 and 24 were arrested Wednesday evening following a collision on Highway 40 in Montreal.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle on the service road of the highway, near Pomba Street, for an alleged violation of the Quebec Highway Safety Code when the the driver fled.

“There was no chase,” Brabant said, adding officers caught up with the driver after he had crashed into the bumper of another vehicle and lost control of his own vehicle, near Highway 13.

The driver of the car that fled, as well as two passengers were all arrested.

One of the men was the subject of an arrest warrant. The other was arrested for breach of conditions while the third was arrested for a file related to conjugal violence, according to Brabant.

A third passenger, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to her leg.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Brabant said all three men arrested are being detained for questioning.

The Sûreté du Québec is assisting Montreal police in the investigation in regards the circumstances surrounding the crash.

 

