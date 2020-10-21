Menu

Canada

Sweeping raids at Montreal-area homes lead to seizure of more than 1,000 cannabis plants

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 12:28 pm
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019.
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police carried out raids at 17 homes and seized more than 1,000 marijuana plants in connection with the dismantling of an allegedly illegal cannabis network.

The police force said in a statement the searches took place in Montreal, Laval and Saint-Lazare on Tuesday morning.

The alleged network controlled several places of production and used a fraudulent medical marijuana permit to grow their own plants, according to police. The network was reportedly involved in large-scale sales in the Greater Montreal area.

READ MORE: Police arrest 16 after 9-month drug trafficking investigation in Ontario and Quebec

Trending Stories

Investigators seized multiple drugs, including more than 480 pounds of cannabis, 234 amphetamine pills and 238 grams of cocaine. Police also found $100,000 in cash and an electric pulse gun.

The widespread police operation involved Montreal police, Hydro-Québec, the Sûreté du Québec and Laval police.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.

