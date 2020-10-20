Police arrest 16 after 9-month drug trafficking investigation in Ontario and Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – A nine-month investigation has led to 16 arrests and 138 criminal charges, mainly drug-trafficking counts, in eastern Ontario and Quebec, police say.

The Ontario Provincial Police say they executed 12 search warrants in Ottawa as well as Gatineau and Luskville, Que., last Thursday with help from the Sûreté du Québec.

Police say they were targeting wholesale drug sellers linked with criminal networks in Ontario, including outlaw motorcycle gangs, as well as Ottawa and Quebec-based criminal organizations supplying drugs to mid-level traffickers and street gangs.

READ MORE: Montreal-area man charged in U.S. in darknet fentanyl trafficking case

In the raids police say they seized 11.59 kilograms of cocaine, 96 kilograms of illegal cannabis, about 40,000 methamphetamine pills as well as $227,105 in cash and several firearms.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say that upon arrest, six of the accused were held in custody and the remainder were released with conditions.

They are expected to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on various dates.

11kg cocaine, 40,000 meth pills and 5 firearms among items seized following 9-month investigation. #ProjectNewHaven led by #OPPOCEB with help from other #OPP units and @SureteDuQuebec. 16 people face 138 charges. Multiple search warrants executed on #Ottawa and parts of Quebec. pic.twitter.com/yiXF539EbG — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) October 20, 2020