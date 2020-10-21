Menu

Vernon RCMP investigating white supremacist leaflets, indentify possible suspect vehicle

By Megan Turcato Global News
Click to play video 'Vernon police investigating white supremacy leaflets identify ‘possible suspect vehicle’' Vernon police investigating white supremacy leaflets identify ‘possible suspect vehicle’
WATCH: Police in Vernon investigating the distribution of papers listing websites connected to white supremacy and the alt-right have released surveillance video of a "possible suspect vehicle."

Police have identified a vehicle that may be involved in distributing papers in Vernon that list websites connected to white supremacists and alt-right ideology.

The green pickup truck that police are calling a “possible suspect vehicle” was caught on a home surveillance camera driving down 21 Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning leaving a cloud of papers in its wake.

Police originally launched their investigation after clippings listing white supremacist website information were left outside some Vernon schools on Sept. 30, Orange Shirt Day.

The school district called the incident disturbing and it was widely denounced by local leaders.

Click to play video 'Papers listing white supremacist websites left near North Okanagan schools' Papers listing white supremacist websites left near North Okanagan schools
Papers listing white supremacist websites left near North Okanagan schools

RCMP said they received multiple reports of leaflets linking to “extreme ideology” scattered on streets around the city that day.

Story continues below advertisement

The most recent police report about the leaflets came in just two days ago on Monday, Oct. 19, police said.

In the hopes of generating more public tips, on Tuesday, Vernon RCMP released the home surveillance video of the green pickup truck captured in the 3900 block of 21 Avenue.

RCMP are hoping anyone else with footage of the leaflets being dispersed will bring it forward to police.

A similar incident occurred in Vernon in 2016 where papers containing links to some of the same websites were scattered around the city.

— with files from Doyle Potenteau

