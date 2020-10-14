Shoplifting suspect damages vehicles while trying to flee scene, say Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A shoplifting suspect damaged several vehicles in Vernon on Tuesday while trying to flee the scene of the crime, say police.

Vernon RCMP say the suspect was arrested after staff at the store managed to collar him, but only after driving into several vehicles.

Police say the incident happened at a business along the 4900 block of 27th Street in Vernon, at 9:30 a.m., with employees spotting the suspect after he allegedly shoplifted items from the store.

From there, police say the suspect quickly left and drove away in order to avoid being apprehended by store staff.

“During his attempts to flee, the suspect drove into several vehicles in the parking lot,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“When the suspect’s vehicle became disabled, staff were able to contain the man until frontline officers arrived to make the arrest.”

Police say the 30-year-old man was in custody as they continue to investigate, and that anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171.

