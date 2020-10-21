Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna RCMP investigating case of 2 dead cattle found on gravel road

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 1:08 pm
Police say the two dead cattle were found along the gravel portion of Postill Lake Road on Sunday, adding they may have been struck by a vehicle.
Police say the two dead cattle were found along the gravel portion of Postill Lake Road on Sunday, adding they may have been struck by a vehicle. Global News

Police in Kelowna say they’re looking into an odd incident involving two dead cattle.

According to police, the dead cattle were found along the gravel portion of Postill Lake Road on Sunday.

RCMP say the the owner was identified, and confirmed they were on an open range in the area.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses, dashcam video of fatal collision on Highway 33

“These cattle were not harvested, and it is believed they may have been struck by a vehicle,” Cpl. Cory Lepine said in a press release on Wednesday.

“We are attempting to determine how they came to their death and are appealing to the public for assistance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the RCMP Livestock Section at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'As graffiti vandalism increases in Kelowna, RCMP are trying to identify three men they believe are prolific taggers' As graffiti vandalism increases in Kelowna, RCMP are trying to identify three men they believe are prolific taggers
As graffiti vandalism increases in Kelowna, RCMP are trying to identify three men they believe are prolific taggers
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPCattleLivestockdead cattle
Flyers
More weekly flyers