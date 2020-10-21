Kelowna RCMP investigating case of 2 dead cattle found on gravel road

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna say they’re looking into an odd incident involving two dead cattle.

According to police, the dead cattle were found along the gravel portion of Postill Lake Road on Sunday.

RCMP say the the owner was identified, and confirmed they were on an open range in the area.

“These cattle were not harvested, and it is believed they may have been struck by a vehicle,” Cpl. Cory Lepine said in a press release on Wednesday.

“We are attempting to determine how they came to their death and are appealing to the public for assistance.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the RCMP Livestock Section at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

