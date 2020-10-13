Menu

Traffic

Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses, dashcam video of fatal collision on Highway 33

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Police say a westbound Chevrolet Tracker collided with an eastbound motorcycle on Highway 33 just before noon on Monday.
Police say a westbound Chevrolet Tracker collided with an eastbound motorcycle on Highway 33 just before noon on Monday. Dan Couch / Global News

Kelowna RCMP are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash along Highway 33 on Monday.

According to police, a 60-year-old man died following a collision involving his motorcycle and a small SUV just before noon on Highway 33 at Goudie Road.

Police say the white Chevrolet Tracker, which was travelling westbound, crossed a double-solid centre line and struck the eastbound red Honda motorbike.

Read more: UPDATED: Highway 33 near Goudie Road reopens after serious crash

The motorcycle rider, who hails from the Okanagan, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and remained at the scene of the collision. They added that driver impairment has been ruled out.

Kelowna RCMP say investigators are seeking additional witnesses, including anyone who may have dashcam video of the collision or the driving behaviour of the westbound Tracker prior to the crash.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Central Okanagan Traffic Services in Kelowna at 250-491-5354.

