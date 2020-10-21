Vernon RCMP find drugs in a vehicle’s ‘secret compartment’

Send this page to someone via email

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing section seized a Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to be involved in a violent hit and run on March 24, 2020.

After a verbal altercation, a cyclist was struck by a white Grand Cherokee, then assaulted by two occupants of the vehicle.

While the suspect vehicle was seized, numerous attempts were made to identify the driver or occupants of the vehicle.

The Targeted Policing section sought the forfeiture of the Jeep under the Civil Forfeiture Act.

Before putting it up for auction, RCMP searched the Jeep and found an after-market compartment containing four kilograms of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of cocaine.

The compartment was removed, and the vehicle put up for auction.

RCMP continue to investigate both the hit and run and the drug infractions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan detachment or Crime Stoppers.

