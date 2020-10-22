Police looking for 2 men who robbed Waterloo store with threats of violence

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two men who robbed a store in Waterloo through intimidation on Wednesday night.

Police say two men entered a store near Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East at around 7:40 p.m. and began to shop.

A short time later, police say they were confronted by an employee.

Police say the two men then threatened the employee with violence before leaving the store with unpaid merchandise.

The suspects were described as around six feet tall with a medium build. One was last seen wearing a white hat, a black jacket with grey sleeves, a blue hoodie and sweatpants, while the other was said to be wearing a black jacket with a hood, grey pants and black shoes.

The men took off in a silver vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.