Crime

Police investigate early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Police are investigating reported shooting incidents in KItchener and Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating reports of shots fired at locations in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Police say officers were called to Speckled Alder Street in Waterloo at around 4:10 a.m. for reports of multiple shots being fired.

A silver Honda Civic with tinted windows was seen fleeing the area by officers.

They gave chase in an effort to stop the vehicle and identify the driver but they say the pursuit ended on Bleams Road in Kitchener due to a concern for public safety.

At around 4:50 a.m., police were called to Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener for a second reported shooting.

They say multiple shots were fired at a home.

In this instance, a white vehicle was seen in the area prior to the shooting.

There were no injuries reported in connection to either incident.

Police are still working to determine if the two shootings are related.

They are warning area residents to expect an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.

