Police investigate early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating reports of shots fired at locations in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Police say officers were called to Speckled Alder Street in Waterloo at around 4:10 a.m. for reports of multiple shots being fired.

A silver Honda Civic with tinted windows was seen fleeing the area by officers.

Read more: Police release photo of men in connection with Kitchener shooting

They gave chase in an effort to stop the vehicle and identify the driver but they say the pursuit ended on Bleams Road in Kitchener due to a concern for public safety.

At around 4:50 a.m., police were called to Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener for a second reported shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

They say multiple shots were fired at a home.

In this instance, a white vehicle was seen in the area prior to the shooting.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate reports of gunfire in Cambridge

There were no injuries reported in connection to either incident.

Police are still working to determine if the two shootings are related.

They are warning area residents to expect an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.

Currently on scene at two locations: Speckled Alder Street in Waterloo and Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener after reports of shots fired. No injuries to report at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime. More info to be released soon. https://t.co/ggC5klzDKL — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 16, 2020

Advertisement