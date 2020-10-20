Thieves steal handgun, ammo out of Kitchener home: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police said a handgun and ammunition were stolen from a home in Kitchener during a break-in on Monday.

Police said thieves forced their way into the home while the owner was out of the home between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The crime was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

The thieves made off with several items of value including the handgun and ammunition, police stated.

Police said the firearm was legally owned and that it was stored safely inside the residence.

A police spokesperson said they would not provide further details of the location of the theft due to the nature of the property stolen.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.