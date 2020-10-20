Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Thieves steal handgun, ammo out of Kitchener home: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 11:25 am
Waterloo Regional Police say a handgun was stolen from a Kitchener home on Monday.
Waterloo Regional Police say a handgun was stolen from a Kitchener home on Monday. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police said a handgun and ammunition were stolen from a home in Kitchener during a break-in on Monday.

Police said thieves forced their way into the home while the owner was out of the home between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The crime was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

Read more: Police investigate early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo

The thieves made off with several items of value including the handgun and ammunition, police stated.

Trending Stories

Police said the firearm was legally owned and that it was stored safely inside the residence.

Read more: Inflatable doll hung from Waterloo bridge by noose was covered in hateful messages: police

Story continues below advertisement

A police spokesperson said they would not provide further details of the location of the theft due to the nature of the property stolen.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeKitchener newsWaterloo newsKitchener gun theftKitchener handgun stolen
Flyers
More weekly flyers