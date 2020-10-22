Menu

Coronavirus: Hamilton-area pharmacy to offer COVID-19 tests

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 3:50 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Another Hamilton-area pharmacy has been added to the list of private retailers offering coronavirus tests to at-risk, asymptomatic people.

Hauser’s Pharmacy & Home Healthcare on Upper Wentworth Street is now accepting appointments for tests during business hours Monday through Saturday.

The outlet joins a number of independent pharmacies that were added to the province’s approved list of testing sites.

Also added this week were the Medicine Shoppe in Caledonia, Pharmaessence in Georgetown, and Simpson’s Pharmasave in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The ministry of health says additional testing sites are expected in the coming months for regions experiencing the greatest number of COVID-19 cases.

The locations and operating times of pharmacies in the Hamilton-Niagara area now offering COVID-19 tests are:

Brantford

  • Shoppers Drug Mart at 320 Colborne St. W. (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to midnight)
  • Shoppers Drug Mart at 185 King George Road (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to midnight)

Caledonia

  • The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 55 Argyle St. N. (Monday: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Georgetown

  • Pharmaessence Drug Mart at 120 Guelph St. (Monday – Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Hamilton

  • Hauser’s Pharmacy at 1010 Upper Wentworth St., Unit 1A (Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
  • Shoppers Drug Mart at 2110 Rymal Rd. E. in Stoney Creek (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
  • Shoppers Drug Mart at 101 Osler Dr., Unit 102 in Dundas (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to midnight)

Niagara Falls

  • Shoppers Drug Mart at 5175 Victoria Ave., Unit 1 (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Niagara-on-the-Lake

  • Simpson’s Pharmasave at 1882 Niagara Stone Rd. (Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Oakville

  • Shoppers Drug Mart at 2501 Third Line (24 hours)
  • Shoppers Drug Mart at 2525 Prince Michael Dr. (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to midnight)
  • Shoppers Drug Mart at 550 Kerr St. (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to midnight)

St. Catharines

  • Shoppers Drug Mart at 286 Bunting Rd., Unit 22 (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

For those who have had contact with a known case of COVID-19, who are exhibiting symptoms, or who are considered to work in “high risk” areas, the province is recommending a test at a local public health facility.

Testing at all local public health units requires advance booking. For more information on COVID-19 testing, click here.

Public Health testing locations across the Hamilton-Niagara region include:

Brantford

Brantford Civic Centre Auditorium at 79 Market St. S., (Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Burlington

Joseph Brant Hospital at 1245 Lakeshore Blvd., (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Hagersville

West Haldimand General Hospital at 75 Parkview Rd., (Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Hamilton

Hamilton Health Sciences at 690 Main St. W., (Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton at 2757 King St. E., (Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Mohawk College will be the home of a new COVID-19 assessment centre on Hamilton Mountain starting Friday.

Milton

Milton District Hospital at 725 Bronte St. S., (Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Niagara Falls

Niagara Health Greater Niagara General Site at 5673 North St., (Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oakville

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at 3001 Hospital Gate (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

St. Catharines

Niagara Health St. Catharines Site at 1200 Fourth Ave., (Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Welland

Niagara Health Welland Hospital Site (WHS) at 65 Third St., (Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

 

