Coronavirus: Burlington, Ont. puts pause on games at sports fields and facilities

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Burlington, the city has put a stop to all games at inside sports facilities and on outdoor sports fields.

In a release on Wednesday, the municipality said the change was made following recommendations from Halton’s medical officer of health after an uptick in cases connected with physical activity settings and contact sports.

The pause is in effect on Thursday and allows for only limited training with physical distancing. Games or scrimmages are suspended until further notice.

On Oct. 16, the city took measures to reduce a recent increase in cases by shutting down city-run indoor fitness classes, including pickleball, aquatics, pilates and yoga.

Following the recommendation of @RegionofHalton's Medical Officer of Health, as of Oct. 22, all sport games are paused on City of Burlington sport fields and in facilities. ⤵️ #BurlON @Burl_ParksRec pic.twitter.com/AxPvNgX5Rr — City of Burlington (@cityburlington) October 21, 2020

Some facilities are still offering dance events with restrictions.

“These decisions and actions by our city are temporary until we flatten the curve and effectively slow down the increasing rate of spread of COVID-19. Select restrictions help keep our city and region out of a larger roll back to a Stage 2, or a modified version of Stage 2 like we’ve seen in some of our neighbouring municipalities,” said Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said in a release.

Halton Region reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak

Public Health Halton reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and another outbreak at a retirement home.

The region has had 1,897 cases since the pandemic began.

Burlington accounted for 12 of the new cases reported. The region has 91 active cases as of Oct. 21 and 535 cases since the pandemic began.

The new outbreak involves two people at Amica Georgetown in Halton Hills. Public health says one of the cases is a worker at the facility. The connection between the home and the second case has not yet been revealed.

Halton now has seven outbreaks in the region at five long-term care homes (Village of Tansley Woods LTC and Cama Woodlands in Burlington, as well as Revera Northridge, Post Inn Village and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville) and two retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods and Amica Georgetown).

The outbreak at the Village of Tansley Woods involves 39 people in total with 30 resident cases, six staff cases and three cases under investigation that have not yet been connected with residents or staff in the home. Three people in the facility died in October from the outbreak.

Chartwell Waterford has 20 cases tied to 17 residents, one staff member and two others connected with the home. The facility also reported a death on Friday. No details were made available by Halton public heath.

The region now has had 30 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with 11 in Burlington and 11 in Halton Hills.

Public Health Halton says 39.2 per cent (117) of its 298 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 124 of the total new cases in the last 10 days with 37 (29.8 per cent) under the age of 39.