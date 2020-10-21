Menu

October 21 2020 1:42pm
00:46

Coronavirus: Ontario announces $11 million in funding for children, youth mental health services

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday announced $11 million in provincial funding toward child and youth mental health services, amid mental health strains during the coronavirus pandemic. The funding will go toward 80 children and youth mental health service providers across Ontario to enable these institutions to hire more staff, increase counselling and therapy services and allow for an increase in intensive and crisis services.

