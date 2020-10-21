Hamilton reports COVID-19 case at Ancaster Sports Complex

Send this page to someone via email

Public health has narrowed down a COVID-19 case to a private field rental in Hamilton.

In a statement on Wednesday, city officials and operators at the Ancaster Sports Complex on Lower Lions Club Road say a recent coronavirus case was a part of an event at the facility earlier this week.

“All participants and spectators of this private event have been identified as close contacts and are asked to immediately self-isolate, monitor for symptoms, ” the city said in a release.

In a social media post, the complex said they were made aware of the case on Tuesday, but did not reveal when the gathering took place.

“Further investigation narrowed the suspected case to a private field rental from a social gathering that had secured the final timeslot of the night,” the post said.

The statement also said the individual associated with a group of people in the building.

Administrators at the complex say they have since disinfected the site.

Hamilton reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the city’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,585.

Officials say 41.2 per cent (84) of the city’s 204 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 150 active cases as of Oct. 21 with six people receiving hospital care.

The city has had 47 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Hamilton is dealing with 15 active outbreaks as of Wednesday at:

Two schools (Shannen Koostachin elementary school, Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary school)

Four long-term care homes (Dundurn Place Care Centre, Macassa Lodge, Parkview Nursing Centre, St. Joseph’s Villa)

Two retirement homes (Cardinal residences, Amica Dundas)

Two retail outlets (Kushies baby store, Footlocker at Lime Ridge Mall),

One woman’s shelter (Inasmuch House)

One restaurant (Radius)

One gym (SPINCO)

One manufacturer (ArcelorMittal)

One builder (Flynn Canada Ltd.)

The 81 cases at SPINCO involve 48 members, two staff, and 31 secondary cases connected with people who had contact with someone who went to the gym.The outbreak at Radius restaurant on James Street South has also grown to six COVID-19 cases, of whom all are staff.Canada Post confirmed a single case with a staff member at its Hamilton Depot on Tradewind Drive in Ancaster. The employee was last at work on Oct. 16. The positive test was revealed to the agency on Oct. 20. The facility is still operating following a cleaning on Tuesday night. View link »