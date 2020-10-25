B.C. election 2020: BC NDP’s Rick Glumac projected to win in Port Moody-Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

BC NPD candidate Rick Glumac is projected to win in the riding of Port Moody-Coquitlam.

The BC NDP spent a lot of time focusing on this riding in 2017, and it paid off with former city councillor Glumac making the jump from city to provincial politics.

It appears to have paid off again with Glumac projected to win this time around.

Glumac defeated BC Liberal incumbent Linda Reimer by a little more than 1,800 votes the last time at the polls. Reimer was slowed in the closing days of the campaign after her earlier comments supporting two-tiered health care became public.

Glumac took on army veteran and leadership coach James Robertson as the BC Liberal rival this election.

The voters in this riding have shown they are willing to change their minds.

The Liberals won in 2009, the NDP took it in a byelection in 2012, the Liberals took it back in 2013, and then it fell back to the NDP in 2017.

Candidates

BC Liberals: James Robertson

BC NDP: Rick Glumac

BC Conservatives: Brandon Fonsesca

BC Greens: John Latimer

Libertarian: Logan Smith

The riding was the 11th closest race, based on victory percentage, out of the province’s 87 ridings. Glumac won by 7.5 per cent.

Of the 41 seats won by the NDP, Port Moody-Coquitlam was the sixth closest race based on winning percentage.

2017 election results

BC NDP: Rick Glumac — 11,754 votes (47.69%)

BC Liberal: Linda Reimer — 9,910 votes (40.20%)

BC Greens: Don Barthel — 2,985 votes (12.11%)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.