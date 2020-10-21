Menu

Politics

B.C. election: NDP makes push in opponents’ ridings in the final days of campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
NDP Leader John Horgan pretends to elbow bump a statue as he main streets in Abbotsford, B.C., Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
NDP Leader John Horgan pretends to elbow bump a statue as he main streets in Abbotsford, B.C., Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

New Democrat Leader John Horgan is campaigning in ridings traditionally held by the B.C. Liberals in the waning days of the provincial election.

Horgan says people are seeing the NDP differently after the past 3 1/2 years in government because the party has shown it can balance the books and spur economic growth.

Click to play video 'BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau on final campaign drive before this week’s election' BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau on final campaign drive before this week’s election
BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau on final campaign drive before this week’s election

Horgan was campaigning in Langley on Wednesday and was later scheduled to visit Abbotsford, areas where the Liberals have done well in the past.

Read more: B.C. election 2020 promise tracker: What the major parties are pledging

The NDP has also made a push in Green Leader Sonia Furstenau’s Cowichan Valley riding, where federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh recently visited.

Click to play video 'NDP leader John Horgan focusing on picking up seats with 3 campaign days left' NDP leader John Horgan focusing on picking up seats with 3 campaign days left
NDP leader John Horgan focusing on picking up seats with 3 campaign days left

In her riding today, Furstenau said the Greens have momentum, citing a recent record the party set for donations.

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson stopped in Delta, where he repeated his promises to build a 10-lane bridge to replace the aging Massey Tunnel and hire 200 more police officers for the province.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
