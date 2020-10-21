Canada reports 2,668 new cases of COVID-19, setting new daily record

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 2,668 new cases of the novel coroanvirus on Wednesday, setting a new record for highest single-day increase.

Health officials also reported 35 new fatalities, bringing the country’s death toll to 9,829.

The new infections come as health officials work to slow the spread of COVID-19, while Canada battles the second wave of the pandemic.

Read more: Why coronavirus testing strategies are changing as numbers spike

Story continues below advertisement

In Ontario, 790 new cases of the respiratory illness were reported, and health officials said nine more people have died.

The new numbers bring the province’s total case count to 66,686 and push its death toll to 3,062.

However, 57,325 people have recovered after contracting the virus, while 4,746,972 people have been tested.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, 1,072 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, and health officials said 19 more people have died, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province to 6,074.

Since the pandemic began, 81,267 people have recovered after falling ill, while 2,861,156 tests for the virus have been administered.

Manitoba added 135 new cases on Wednesday, and one more death.

The province, which has now reported 3,626 cases of the virus has conducted a total of 230,641 tests.



So far, 1,809 people have recovered in Manitoba.

2:02 Coronavirus: Canadians must reduce contacts to bring pandemic under control, Dr. Tam says Coronavirus: Canadians must reduce contacts to bring pandemic under control, Dr. Tam says

Fifty-seven new cases were detected in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of infections in the province to 2,496.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the death toll remained at 25 on Tuesday.

To date, 2,002 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections, while 238,013 people have been tested.

Health authorities in New Brunswick announced six new cases of the virus have been detected, for a total of 319 infections.

One more person has also died in the province, bringing the death toll to four.

Thus far, 223 people have recovered from COVID-19 in New Brunswick, while a total of 94,322 tests have been administered.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Nova Scotia, meaning the province’s case load and death toll remained at 1,097 and 65 respectively.

Since the pandemic began, 1,027 people have recovered from the virus, and 106,979 tests have been completed.

Prince Edward Island did not report any new coronavirus data on Wednesday, but the latest numbers released on Tuesday said a total of 64 cases have been confirmed in the province.

Of those infections, 61 are considered to be recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, 42,377 tests had been administered on the Island.

Newfoundland did not report any new cases or deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The province has seen 287 cases and four deaths so far.

Of those cases, 274 are considered resolved.

More than 49,500 tests have been conducted to date.

2:12 Coronavirus: Tam says she’s ‘really concerned’ about long-term care homes amid 2nd wave of COVID-19 Coronavirus: Tam says she’s ‘really concerned’ about long-term care homes amid 2nd wave of COVID-19

Two hundred new infections were detected in British Columbia on Wednesday, setting a new provincial record for highest single-day increase.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials also said two more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The province has now seen a total of 11,841 cases, and 256 fatalities.

Provincial health authorities also reported three epidemiologically linked cases, which means they have not yet been confirmed by a laboratory.

Since the pandemic began, 9,993 people have recovered from the virus in B.C., while 736,637 people have been tested.

In Alberta, 406 new cases were identified, and health authorities said three more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 296.

Wednesday’s numbers mark a new daily high for the province, which has now seen 23,402 cases to date.

To date, 1,668,265 people have been tested for the respiratory illness.

Two new cases in the territories

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the Northwest Territories, bringing the region’s total case load to eight.

Story continues below advertisement

Five of those infections are considered to be resolved. To date, 6,000 people have been tested.

Meanwhile, health authorities in the Yukon did not report any new cases of COVID-19.

Fifteen of the territory’s 17 cases are considered recovered and a total of 3,814 tests have been administered.

Nunavut has not yet seen a confirmed case of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Global cases top 41 million

The novel coronavirus pandemic hit another grave milestone on Wednesday, with the number of infections worldwide topping 41 million.

As of 8 p.m. ET, there were a total of 41,088,902 number of cases around the world, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

0:43 Coronavirus: Trump comments on feelings toward Fauci following remarks during campaign staff call Coronavirus: Trump comments on feelings toward Fauci following remarks during campaign staff call

The virus, first detected in Wuhan, China late last year has claimed 1,128,701 lives to date.

The United States has been the hardest-hit by the pandemic, having reported more than 8.3 million cases.

Over 221,000 people have died in the U.S. after testing positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

India has seen the second highest number of infections with 7,651,107 confirmed cases.