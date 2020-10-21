Alberta adds 406 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 3 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported another 406 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total of Albertans who have been affected with the virus to 23,402.

Wednesday’s numbers mark a new daily high for Alberta.

According to the latest numbers, there are 3,372 active cases across the province. As has been the case over the last few weeks, the majority of active cases are in the Edmonton zone with 1,649.

There are 1,174 active cases in the Calgary zone, 140 in the Central zone, 203 active cases are in the South zone and there are 189 active cases in the North zone. There are currently 17 active cases not affiliated with a specific zone.

Alberta Health reported three new deaths as well, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 296.

According to the province, a man in his 60s and a man 70s from the Edmonton zone have died. As well, a woman in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Carewest George Boyack in Calgary has died.

There were 113 people in the hospital on Wednesday, with 16 of those people in the ICU.

To date, 19,734 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

