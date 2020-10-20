Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give a live update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference at 3:30 p.m., which will be streamed live in this post when it begins.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 3,138 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Of the active cases, 1,604 were in the Edmonton zone, 998 were in the Calgary zone, 180 were in the North zone, 148 were in the Central zone, 191 were in the South zone and 17 were not linked to any particular zone.

Also Monday, there were 117 people were in hospital with COVID-19, 18 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

The latest numbers show there have been 292 deaths related to the disease in the province.

Premier Jason Kenney said Monday that as cases continue to rise, the province has not ruled out adding additional “narrowly targeted measures” to limit the spread of COVID-19.

