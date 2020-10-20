Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Tuesday afternoon

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 1:20 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta records another 332 cases of COVID-19 as Hinshaw urges flu vaccination' Alberta records another 332 cases of COVID-19 as Hinshaw urges flu vaccination
WATCH ABOVE: High hospitalization rates for COVID-19 are partly due to recent outbreaks at those facilities, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said as she warned of case numbers spiking in Edmonton and Calgary. Julia Wong has more from Dr. Deena Hinshaw's Friday update.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give a live update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference at 3:30 p.m., which will be streamed live in this post when it begins.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 3,138 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Of the active cases, 1,604 were in the Edmonton zone, 998 were in the Calgary zone, 180 were in the North zone, 148 were in the Central zone, 191 were in the South zone and 17 were not linked to any particular zone.

Alberta reports 898 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths since Friday

Also Monday, there were 117 people were in hospital with COVID-19, 18 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

The latest numbers show there have been 292 deaths related to the disease in the province.

Click to play video 'Calgary added to COVID-19 watch list, Edmonton numbers still concerning: Hinshaw' Calgary added to COVID-19 watch list, Edmonton numbers still concerning: Hinshaw
Calgary added to COVID-19 watch list, Edmonton numbers still concerning: Hinshaw

Premier Jason Kenney said Monday that as cases continue to rise, the province has not ruled out adding additional “narrowly targeted measures” to limit the spread of COVID-19.


