Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Friday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed in this post.

On Thursday, there were 2,738 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta. Of those, more than half — 1,497 cases — were in the Edmonton zone.

There were 101 people in hospital, with 16 of those people in ICU.

There have been 21,443 Albertans who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 18,417 people have recovered.

Alberta recorded another death on Thursday. A man in his 80s from the Edmonton zone died. He was connected to the outbreak at Millwoods Shepherd’s Care Centre in Edmonton, Alberta Health said.

As of Thursday, 1,583,918 Albertans had been tested for COVID-19.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.