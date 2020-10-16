Menu

Health

Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Friday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 16, 2020 2:04 pm
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed in this post.

Read more: 244 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death in Alberta on Thursday

On Thursday, there were 2,738 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta. Of those, more than half — 1,497 cases — were in the Edmonton zone.

There were 101 people in hospital, with 16 of those people in ICU.

There have been 21,443 Albertans who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 18,417 people have recovered.

Alberta recorded another death on Thursday. A man in his 80s from the Edmonton zone died. He was connected to the outbreak at Millwoods Shepherd’s Care Centre in Edmonton, Alberta Health said.

Read more: Investigation points to multiple sources for COVID-19 outbreaks at Foothills hospital

As of Thursday, 1,583,918 Albertans had been tested for COVID-19.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.

