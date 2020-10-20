Menu

Health

Calgary wedding resulted in at least 49 COVID-19 cases: Alberta Health

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2020 4:52 pm
Alberta Health says 49 active COVID-19 cases have been linked to a wedding in Calgary earlier this month.

The health agency says the wedding had a large number of Albertans from different households.

Alberta Health spokesman Tom McMillan says aggressive contact tracing is underway to identify anyone who may have been exposed to make sure they are isolating and getting tested.

Read more: What’s a COVID-19 close contact?

He did not say how many people attended the wedding and says specifics about individual cases cannot be disclosed because of patient confidentiality.

COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the province say a maximum of 100 people can attend outdoor and indoor seated events, such as wedding ceremonies, funeral services, movie theatres, indoor arts and culture performances.

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings.

Trending Stories

“This is a reminder to all Albertans that this virus is still here and any social gathering carries a risk of exposure,” he said in an email Tuesday.

“It is important that nobody attend if they are feeling ill with even mild symptoms, or if they are awaiting test results.”

Read more: Why contact tracing becomes ‘impossible’ as coronavirus cases surge

He says it is also important that organizers do everything possible to comply with the public health guidance in place, including having enough space for physical distancing between cohorts, following gathering size restrictions and avoiding sharing food and utensils.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta healthCalgary wedding coronavirusCalgary wedding coronavirus casesCalgary wedding COVID-19Calgary wedding COVID-19 cases
