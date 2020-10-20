Menu

Canada

Computer virus knocks STM’s website offline

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 10:01 am
The major outage has forced the STM's website offline, but the transit agency says its Metro services are running.
The major outage has forced the STM's website offline, but the transit agency says its Metro services are running. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal’s public transit agency warns a computer virus had led to a major outage on its platforms, including its website.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says the incident occurred Monday and continues to impact paratransit services for commuters with reduced mobility on Tuesday.

As a result, the organization says it will only honour trips for medical reasons and will not make any reservation or changes to trips.

“Our operations teams have been working tirelessly since yesterday, and by all means available, to ensure the delivery of the planned service,” the transit authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The STM says bus and Metro service are not affected by the outage, which it says teams are working around the clock to fix.

Aside from the website, telephone lines at the transit authority are also impacted by the computer virus. Commuters are being asked to use mobile applications such as Transit and Chrono in the meantime.

