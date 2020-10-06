Gas leak in downtown Montreal forces partial shutdown of Metro’s green line

Send this page to someone via email

A gas leak in downtown Montreal forced the partial shutdown of the Metro’s green line and the evacuation of Dawson College on Tuesday morning.

The fire department says the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Atwater Avenue and de Maisonneuve Boulevard. A spokesperson said he is not aware of any injuries and could not say when the operation to cap the leak will end.

Atwater Avenue between Sherbrooke and Ste-Catherine streets is off limits to traffic until at least the early afternoon, according to Montreal police.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the public transit authority, says service is unavailable between Angrignon and Berri-UQAM stations on the green line.

[Interruption en cours] ⚠️🚇 L'interruption de service est prolongée jusqu'à 14h, entre les stations Angrignon et Berri-UQAM. Utilisez la ligne @stm_Orange pour vous déplacer au centre-ville. pic.twitter.com/1Mzp6Vn76H — Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) October 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“The interruption was caused by a gas leak linked to a work site outside the STM. A contractor broke a pipe,” said the STM.

Service is expected to resume at 2 p.m., according to officials. Metro riders are being advised to take the orange line in the meantime.

“We are working closely with the Montreal fire department and the other authorities to fix the situation as soon as possible, but the safety of our facilities and the public is paramount,” said the STM.

— With files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter and Brayden Jagger Haines