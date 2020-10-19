Daon Glasgow convicted of aggravated assault in shooting of Transit Police officer

A man accused in the shooting in the 2019 shooting of a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer at a Surrey SkyTrain station has been found not guilty of attempted murder.
Daon Glasgow was instead convicted of aggravated assault.
Transit Police Const. Josh Harms was shot at the Scott Road SkyTrain station on Jan. 30, 2019.
Glasgow was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large and later arrested on Feb. 3 in Burnaby.
RCMP at the time described it as a “high-risk arrest” and said police had evacuated neighbours from three other units in the fourplex where Glasgow was found prior to moving in.
Glasgow had been charged with attempted murder of the officer and firearms-related charges.
In the decision, the judge said the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Glasgow “intended to cause the death of Const. Harms when he shot him.”
At the time of the shooting, Glasgow was on statutory release after serving most of an eight-year, six-month sentence for fatally shooting a man during a drug deal inside a Surrey McDonald’s in 2010. He pleaded guilty to the crime in 2011.
Transit Police spokesperson Sgt. Clint Hampton said Monday that he struggled to understand how Glasgow was not found guilty of a more serious charge.
Harms suffered injuries to his hand and arm and returned to work a few months after the shooting.
— With files from Amy Judd and Sean Boynton
