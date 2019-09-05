Daon Glasgow, Surrey transit cop shooting suspect, denied release as he awaits trial

The man accused of shooting a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer in Surrey earlier this year will not be released from prison before facing trial, the Parole Board of Canada has ruled.

In its decision reached on Aug. 30 and released Wednesday, the board cited Daon Gordon Glasgow’s extensive criminal history and likelihood to reoffend as reasons not to release him before an earlier sentence for manslaughter ends in 2020.

Glasgow was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with attempted murder and firearms offences in the Jan. 30 shooting of Const. Josh Harms at the Scott Road SkyTrain station. Glasgow has pleaded not guilty.

At the time of the shooting, Glasgow was on statutory release after serving most of an eight-year, six-month sentence for fatally shooting a man during a drug deal inside a Surrey McDonald’s in 2010. He pleaded guilty to the crime in 2011.

He had been considered unlawfully at large since Dec. 20, 2018, when he failed to return to his community residential facility.

This wasn’t the first time, according to the parole board.

“Your supervision history is described as abysmal and demonstrated by your failing to abide by court ordered conditions, reoffending violently and going unlawfully at large,” the board wrote in its decision.

“Your offence cycle is characterized by your attitude to engage in drug trafficking, associating with those involved in the illicit drug trade, substance abuse, poor community functioning, impulsivity, poor use of leisure time, poor self management and poor interpretation of situations and events.”

The board said Glasgow also went unlawfully at large during an earlier federal sentence, evading police between April 11, 2007 and his arrest on Jan. 31, 2008. He went missing again between June and October 2009.

Glasgow had already been on statutory release in December 2016, before the SkyTrain shooting, the board noted.

That release was suspended one month later after “concerning writings” involving “carbon weapons, bulletproof film for a car and shooting practice” were found in his room. He also tested positive for THC, the main psychoactive property of cannabis, and admitted to other acts outlawed by the court.

During his prison sentences, the board said Glasgow has also been found with more than $3,000 worth of drugs and a homemade shank while incarcerated, to which Glasgow has plead ignorance.

Various psychological assessments have determined Glasgow is likely to reoffend, which various parole officers and leaders of prison reform programs have agreed with.

“The psychologist indicated your attitudes toward violence could be surmised from your history of carrying weapons for protection,” the board wrote. “He noted your capacity for impulsive violence and suggested that lethal violence is possible.”

In addition to the charges he faces for allegedly shooting Harms, Glasgow also faces charges for a pair of alleged robberies committed days before in Vancouver and Burnaby.

Glasgow faces one charge each of robbery and assault with a weapon for a Jan. 15 incident in Burnaby, the details of which are not clear.

The parole board commented on a later incident on Jan. 27 in Vancouver, when it was alleged that Glasgow and a female accomplice entered a dispensary while armed.

“You allegedly pulled out a gun demanding those inside the store get down on the ground but the victims did not immediately follow your direction,” the board writes. “You yelled, ‘Do you think this is a joke,’ then pointed the handgun towards a victim’s leg and fired one shot.”

The bullet went through the victim’s leg, the board said. Glasgow and the female then made off with cash and cannabis products, threatening to kill everyone inside if they didn’t wait 10 minutes before calling police.

Glasgow has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, assault causing bodily harm, and discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all the additional charges, and the board noted that Glasgow “do[es] not believe [he] should be chastised for [his] outstanding charges that have yet to be dealt with in court.”

Glasgow is due to appear in court on various dates this month in relation to all three incidents. His next scheduled court appearance is due Sept. 11.