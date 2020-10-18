Fall for B.C.: Exploring the Similkameen

Send this page to someone via email

Fall can be a great time to explore all that B.C. has to offer.

In a six-part series, Global News is exploring our province and finding ways to safely enjoy activities.

This week we’re looking at the Similkameen region, and we’ve highlighted some of the activities below.

Keremeos Fruit Stands:

While you drive through the Similkameen Valley, you would be remiss if you didn’t stop at one of the many fruit stands in the village of Keremeos.

Also known as the fruit stand capital of Canada, the bright signs and cornucopia of produce of the stands at Keremeos demonstrate just how “fruitful” the farming in the Similkameen is.

Untangled Cider Tasting and Row 14 Restaurant at Klippers Organics:

Cawston, B.C. is known to be the birthplace of the Ambrosia apple, and you will find many orchards growing this delectable fruit.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the farms that grow it as well as many other varieties of fruit is Klippers Organics.

In the middle of their organic farm you try some of their bountiful produce at their highly-acclaimed restaurant, Row 14, named aptly because it is literally on row 14 of the farm.

The elegant but grounded cuisine will leave you more than pleased. Then top it off with one of their crisp Untangled Craft Ciders.

Flyfishing in Princeton

Princeton, B.C. is an ideal location for all kinds of outdoor enthusiasts.

With rolling hills all around and the confluence of the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers at its doorstep, the recreation is hard to beat.

If you want to learn to flyfish, Cary at Blackwater Guiding will show you the most picturesque spots to catch some rainbow trout.

If you want to do some hiking or mountain biking, you can go down the historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail that spans from Hope to Castlegar.

Story continues below advertisement

Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre

The area sits is the heart of the traditional and unceded territory of the Okanagan people, and at the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre in Ossoyos you can learn about how these people have tended to and lived in harmony with the land of this area since time immemorial.