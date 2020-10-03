Fall for B.C.: Exploring the Victoria area

Send this page to someone via email

Fall can be a great time to explore all that B.C. has to offer.

In a six-part series, Global News is exploring our province and finding ways to safely enjoy activities.

This week we’re looking at the Victoria area, and we’ve highlighted some of the activities below.

Highlights around Victoria

Victoria’s Empress Hotel. Global News

The Empress and the Inner Harbour

Enjoy a leisure walk down Government Street in downtown Victoria and take in the majestic architecture of the iconic Fairmont Empress Hotel.

Enjoy their traditional afternoon tea service and take a walk along the inner harbour where you can get a great view of the provincial legislature.

If you make it right at sundown you can get a great photo of the legislature light up!

Fisherman’s Wharf. Global News

Fisherman’s Wharf

Meander along the water down David Foster Way till you get to the colourful and eclectic Fisherman’s Wharf.

They have some great food options including the famous spot, Barb’s Fish & Chips, an institution on the wharf since 1984.

Off the Eaten Track Food Tours. Global News

Off the Eaten Track Food Tour

Victoria may be known for its English charm, but the city is rich in its cultural diversity, especially when it comes to food.

If you are feeling adventurous and want to get a sample of the multicultural cuisine around Victoria, be sure to check out Off the Eaten Track walking food tours. They will take you on a culinary journey, teaching you about the history and culture of the city while supporting the small businesses offering up some of the best cuisine in town.

Look out for the small enclave of diverse restaurants on Blanshard Street.

Elemental Magick Adventures Forest Bathing

If you want take sometime to ground and reconnect with nature, check out the forest bathing tours that John at Elemental Magick Adventures does.

With the fast pace of today’s world these days, it’s a great opportunity to slow down, listen to the birds, smell the scent of pines, silently stand under the canopy 600-year-old giants.

John does most of his tours at the Francis King Regional Park, only a 20 minute drive from downtown Victoria.

Vancouver Island Brewing. Global News

Vancouver Island Brewing

Victoria is known as the cradle of the craft brew revolution and you can find a plethora of local breweries around town. Many travelers and craft beer lovers will be happy to know there are many stops on the BC Ale Trail right here in Victoria. One of the most iconic breweries is Vancouver Island Brewing Company on Government St. If you go in, be sure to try the Explore IPA, a collaboration beer between them and 5 other breweries is BC that features all BC ingredients!

Sunset over Victoria’s James Bay. Global News

Victoria Sunset

Finally, at the end of your day grab a blanket, your favourite person to squeeze, and find a spot to watch a gorgeous Victoria sunset over the serene water.

We found the perfect spot overlooking James Bay.