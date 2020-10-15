Fall for B.C.: Exploring Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

Fall can be a great time to explore all that B.C. has to offer.

In a six-part series, Global News is exploring our province and finding ways to safely enjoy activities.

This week we’re looking at the Victoria area, and we’ve highlighted some of the activities below.

Exploring the Kamloops area

Inspire Trails Horseback Riding:

To take in the rugged landscape of the Nicola Valley by horseback visit Inspire Trails, located right outside of Logans Lake, BC. They have horses for all riding abilities.

BC Wildlife Park:

See an array of animal species native to B.C. at the BC Wildlife Park. Located in Kamloops, they offer a great place to learn about the orphaned and injured animals they provide sanctuary to.

Monte Creek Winery:

Visit the visually striking Monte Creek Winery`s tasting room where you can try some of the award-winning varietals. Be sure to pack a picnic, you can enjoy some food and wine while taking in the breathtaking views from the winery.

Downtown Kamloops Back Alley Art Gallery Tour:

Get into the urban core of Downtown Kamloops and go on their self-guided Back Alley Art Gallery Tour and see some vivid public art.

The Noble Pig:

Fill your belly at The Noble Pig, a favourite for both locals and out-of-towners alike, known for their elevated pub fare. They have a homey outdoor patio where you can enjoy their locally brewed craft beer and cuisine.

