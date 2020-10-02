Fall for B.C.: Exploring the eastern Fraser Valley

Fall can be a great time to explore all that B.C. has to offer.

In a six-part series, Global News is exploring our province and finding ways to safely enjoy activities.

This week we’re looking at the eastern Fraser Valley and we’ve highlighted some of the activities below.

Chilliwack corn maze and pumpkin farm

This 20-acre farm has been in operation since 1999 and offers a fun 12-acre corn maze to stroll through. There is plenty off room to socially distance and due to their online reservation system, its guaranteed never to be overcrowded. They’ve also got some great kids attractions on the farm other than the corn maze and be sure to pack a lunch because there are some perfect places to have a picnic. Preorder your ticket online before you go!

Local Harvest Farm and market

Right off of Exit 116 on Highway 1, you will find The Local Harvest. Out front you will find an abundant diversity of produce, all of which is grown either on the property or by a neighboring farmer or gardener. They grow all the staple vegetables, as well as some other special crops that you wouldn’t normally find in this are (think lemons, or ginger). Farmer Dan and Helen are passionate about educating people about where their food comes from, showing how they grow an abundance of chemical-free foods, and are fervent in their vision of creating a secure and sustainable food system in Chilliwack. They are one of the stops you can make on the self-guided Chilliwack Farm Tour. See a full list of farms you can visit.

Credit: Local Harvest.

Stó:lō Nation self-guided tour at Coqualeetza

S’olh Temexw is the traditional territory of the Stó:lō people who have called this area home for time immemorial. To learn more about the traditions, history, and culture of the Stolo people you can take a free self-guided tour on their property. Grab a brochure at the Stó:lō gift shop, where you can also purchase items designed by indigenous artists locally and across the country. Then, head out on foot and use the informative kiosks that are located throughout the property to get a better understanding of this vibrant Coast Salish First Nation. More info on Stó:lō Nation Tourism.

Credit: Stó:lō gift shop.

Downtown Chilliwack mural tour

Downtown Chilliwack is quaint area, great for a leisure stroll. They still have many local businesses, a bookstore, and coffee shops open to visitors. A great feature of the downtown that also serves as an activity is going on a self-guided mural tour. Scattered on walls and storefronts you will find amazing murals done as part of the Chilliwack Mural Festival. Its great to see these in person, and to get map of all the murals check out this virtual 3D tour done by Drone360x.

One of the murals. Credit: Claudia Wyler Photography.