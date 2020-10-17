Menu

Health

Ontario government reports 805 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths; 63,713 total cases

By Nick Westoll Global News
The Ontario government is reporting in its daily update that more than 800 new people have tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Saturday morning, the government said 63,713 have contracted COVID-19 to date. It was also reported that 10 people died since Friday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 3,041.

In total, 54,686 people have recovered from the virus — an increase of 682 people since Friday.

York Region moving to 'modified Stage 2' amid spike in coronavirus cases

Of the 278 people in Ontario hospitals Saturday morning, 72 were listed as being in intensive care units and 42 people were reported to be on ventilators.

The government reported 44,722 coronavirus tests were completed on Friday and 4,617,563 tests have been completed to date.

According to a summary of data published by Public Health Ontario, a large number of new cases were in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

As of Friday, that age group represented 312 of 805 new cases. There were 110 new cases in people who are 19 or younger, 234 new cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 106 new cases between the ages of 60 and 79, and 43 new cases in people who are 80 or older.

It was also revealed that five health-care workers and 15 residents in Ontario’s long-term care homes tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Public health units in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region reported higher increases in cases compared to other regions in the province. Of the 805 new cases in Ontario, 374 were in Toronto, 70 were in Ottawa, 107 were in Peel Region, and 93 were in York Region.

