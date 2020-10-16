Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
October 16 2020 10:35am
04:49

Should we cancel Halloween? Your COVID-19 questions answered

Global News’ correspondent Jeff Semple answers your latest COVID-19 questions.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home