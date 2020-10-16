11 more COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, total rises to 1,954

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 11 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 1,954.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases dips slightly to 13.7.

Eight more people have also been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in Waterloo Region to 1,733.

There are now 101 active COVID-19 cases in the region including four people who are in hospital as a result of the virus.

The agency says there have now been 154,867 tests conducted in the area, 1,906 more tests than Tuesday.

The number of active outbreaks in the area has fallen to 10 after the outbreak at Bright Starts Co-operative Early Learning Centre in Waterloo was declared over.

On Thursday, it was announced that the outbreak at the Pinehaven Nursing Home in Waterloo was declared over but a new one was declared at the Castle Kilbride unit of the Sunnyside Home.

A sixteenth case was added to the outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University which was initially declared on Tuesday.

The other eight remaining outbreaks include four at nursing homes and one at each of a daycare, a school, a dental care centre and a congregate setting.

New cases were announced Thursday afternoon at Cameron Heights High School in Kitchener and Keatsway Public School in Waterloo.

A total of 29 students and three staff members at area schools have tested positive for the coronavirus since Sept. 1.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 712 new cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the provincial total to 62,908.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 213 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 135 in Peel Region, 108 in Ottawa, 62 in York Region, 46 in Halton Region and 27 in Durham Region. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,031 as nine new deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues