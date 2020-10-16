Menu

Canada

16th case connected to COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 11:17 am
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign.
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A 16th case has been connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University (WLU), according to Waterloo Public Health.

The outbreak was initially announced Tuesday with four cases but had grown to 15 cases by Thursday.

Read more: 15 cases now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University

Initially, WLU said the outbreak affected two floors of the Clara Conrad Hall residence on the university’s Waterloo campus but Waterloo Public Health said a third had been added as of Thursday.

Ontario to receive 2 rapid COVID-19 tests next week, expert says

The region’s top doctor said Tuesday those four coronavirus cases, along with three others, were all connected.

Read more: Ontario reports 712 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

“They are considered linked because all seven likely acquired their infection participating in one of multiple study groups held off-campus,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical officer of health.

