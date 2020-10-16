16th case connected to COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University

Send this page to someone via email

A 16th case has been connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University (WLU), according to Waterloo Public Health.

The outbreak was initially announced Tuesday with four cases but had grown to 15 cases by Thursday.

Initially, WLU said the outbreak affected two floors of the Clara Conrad Hall residence on the university’s Waterloo campus but Waterloo Public Health said a third had been added as of Thursday.

The region’s top doctor said Tuesday those four coronavirus cases, along with three others, were all connected.

“They are considered linked because all seven likely acquired their infection participating in one of multiple study groups held off-campus,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical officer of health.