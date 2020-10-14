Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Cathedral Energy Services CEO announces plan to retire in April

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 8:12 pm
A file photo of the Cathedral Energy Services logo.
A file photo of the Cathedral Energy Services logo. CREDIT: Facebook/Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. says veteran CEO Scott MacFarlane plans to retire from the Calgary-based directional and horizontal drilling company in April.

MacFarlane was chief financial officer from 2001 to 2013, when he was promoted to chief executive. He played a central role in the company’s transition to an income trust in 2002 and return to a corporation in 2009, along with expanding its presence in Western Canada and the United States.

In a news release, Cathedral said its annual revenue grew from $23.4 million in 2001 to a high of $275 million in 2014.

An energy industry downturn that began in 2015 reversed that trend and the company posted $120 million of revenue in 2019. The near collapse of drilling earlier this year resulted in its revenue in the first half of 2020 falling to $28 million from $70 million in the first six months of last year.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Pandemic cuts growth forecast as oil demand set to hit 2030 plateau: IEA report 

Trending Stories

In April, Cathedral announced measures to deal with the slump that included cutting its office and shop staff by 22 per cent, while the remaining Canadian non-field staff moved to a four-day work week with a corresponding 20 per cent reduction in salary.

The company also cut its director fees and CEO and executive vice-president salaries by 25 per cent.

READ MORE: Shell plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs could result in hundreds of fewer jobs in Canada 

“Scott has proven himself as a respected executive leader and played a key role in the company reaching a number of milestones,” said Cathedral chairman Rod Maxwell, listing the company’s growth, adoption of new technologies and “adept navigation” during challenging economic conditions in 2016 and 2020.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Canada’s oil sector.

Click to play video 'Oil demand expected to decline in the next decade' Oil demand expected to decline in the next decade
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
BusinessEnergyOil and GasmoneyDrillingAlberta energy sectorOil and gas sectorCathedral Energy ServicesCathedral Energy Services Ltd.Cathedral EnergyScott MacFarlane
Flyers
More weekly flyers