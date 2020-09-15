Menu

Canada
September 15 2020 3:57pm
02:45

Alberta premier says BP report not concerning, saying report confirms oil demand in the future

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responds to questions about a BP report that predicts oil demand will fall dramatically over the next 30 years.

