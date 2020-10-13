N.B. Premier, top doctor, education minister to provide coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick officials are set to provide an update after a long weekend that saw the province report more active novel coronavirus cases than it has at any other point throughout the pandemic.

As of Monday, there are 76 active cases in the province. Seventy-two of them have been reported since Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Premier Blaine Higgs will be joined by Education Minister Dominic Cardy and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province.

Details on what to expect during the update have not been released. It’s scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Story continues below advertisement

The province confirmed on Monday that four of the province’s schools have reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton, N.B., reported a case on Thursday evening, Academie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie, N.B., reported a case on Saturday. L.E. Reinsborough School in Dalhousie reported a case on Sunday and Janeville Elementary School in Janeville, N.B., was reported to have a case on Monday

Russell has said she expects more cases to be reported in the coming days as more contact tracing is conducted and families head back to their communities after the Thanksgiving holidays.

1:48 6 new COVID-19 cases in N.B. related to ongoing outbreaks, say health officials 6 new COVID-19 cases in N.B. related to ongoing outbreaks, say health officials

Of the 76 active cases on Monday, 40 of them were located in the Moncton region, which is currently experiencing an outbreak at Notre-Dame Manor, a long-term care home.

There were 32 cases in the Campbellton region and two cases in both the Saint John and Fredericton areas.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, there have been 278 total cases in the province with 200 people recovered. Two people have died from the virus.

The Moncton and Campbellton zones remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. In both regions, masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places.

All other zones remain at the yellow level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan where masks are mandatory in all indoor public places.