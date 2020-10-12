New Brunswick’s top doctor, education minister to provide Thanksgiving COVID-19 update

New Brunswick’s top doctor and education minister are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday.
The decision for Dr. Jennifer Russell and Dominic Cardy to hold a televised update on Thanksgiving comes after the province reported 14 news cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.
The province has faced a rapidly increasing number of cases with 66 being reported between Wednesday and Sunday.
As of Sunday, there are 71 active cases in the province.
Thirty-seven of the cases are located in the Moncton region, which is currently experiencing an outbreak at Notre-Dame Manor, a long-term care home.
There are 30 cases in the Campbellton region and two cases in both the Saint John area and the Fredericton region.
The Moncton and Campbellton zones remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. In both regions, masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
All other zones remain at the yellow level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan where masks are mandatory in all indoor public places.
Three schools in the province have each reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Sugarloaf High School in the Campbellton reported a case on Thursday evening, Academie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie reported a case on Saturday and L.E. Reinsborough School in Dalhousie reported a case on Sunday.
The update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.View link »
Comments