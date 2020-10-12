Menu

Health

New Brunswick’s top doctor, education minister to provide Thanksgiving COVID-19 update

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 10:39 am
Click to play video 'Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in New Brunswick' Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in New Brunswick
The number of novel coronavirus cases in New Brunswick continued to climb on Sunday as the province reported 14 new cases. As Travis Fortnum reports, there are now 71 active cases in the province.

New Brunswick’s top doctor and education minister are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday.

The decision for Dr. Jennifer Russell and Dominic Cardy to hold a televised update on Thanksgiving comes after the province reported 14 news cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

The province has faced a rapidly increasing number of cases with 66 being reported between Wednesday and Sunday.

Read more: Elementary school in Dalhousie 3rd N.B. school with confirmed COVID-19 case

As of Sunday, there are 71 active cases in the province.

Thirty-seven of the cases are located in the Moncton region, which is currently experiencing an outbreak at Notre-Dame Manor, a long-term care home.

There are 30 cases in the Campbellton region and two cases in both the Saint John area and the Fredericton region.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick begins to see COVID-19 cases appear in public schools' Coronavirus: New Brunswick begins to see COVID-19 cases appear in public schools
Coronavirus: New Brunswick begins to see COVID-19 cases appear in public schools

The Moncton and Campbellton zones remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. In both regions, masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places.

All other zones remain at the yellow level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan where masks are mandatory in all indoor public places.

Three schools in the province have each reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Read more: N.B. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, active cases climb to 71

Sugarloaf High School in the Campbellton reported a case on Thursday evening, Academie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie reported a case on Saturday and L.E. Reinsborough School in Dalhousie reported a case on Sunday.

The update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.

