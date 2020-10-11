N.B. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, active cases climb to 71

Send this page to someone via email

The number of novel coronavirus cases in New Brunswick continued to climb on Sunday as the province reported 14 new cases.

There are now 71 active cases in the province, with 66 of the cases being reported since Wednesday.

Of the 14 new cases, four of them are located in the Moncton region.

The four individuals are between the ages of 70 and 79. All are linked to the outbreak at Notre-Dame Manor, a long-term care home.

All four cases are self-isolating.

There are 10 new cases in the Campbellton region: three people between the ages of 30 and 39, two people between the ages of 50 and 59 and five people between 60 and 69.

All of the cases are linked to the regional outbreak and health officials say the 10 individuals are self-isolating.

Potential public exposure at Moncton community centre

Health officials also announced on Sunday that they have identified a potential public exposure at a Moncton community Centre.

Officials say people who visited the Centre Père-Patrice-Leblanc on Murphy Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, should self-monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days.

If they develop any COVID-19 symptoms they are urged to self-isolate and take the province’s online self-assessment or call 811 to find out if they should get tested.

Masks remain mandatory as Moncton, Campbellton remain orange

The province is reminding New Brunswickers that masks are now mandatory in New Brunswick.

In the two zones that have been shifted to the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan — Campbellton and Moncton — masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places.

In all zones that remain in the yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery, plan masks are mandatory in all indoor public places.

As part of Campbellton and Moncton’s shift to the orange level, only two household bubbles are permitted, although those bubbles are allowed to include formal or informal caregivers and members of the immediate family.

Outdoor gatherings of 10 people or fewer are allowed as long as physical distancing is in place.

Close contact personal services such as barbers, hair stylists or spas are closed.

Gyms and fitness centres are also closed.

The province also confirmed the news of a positive COVID-19 case at L.E. Reinsborough School in Dalhousie, N.B.

It’s the third school in the province to have a confirmed case since Thursday evening.

The school says that public health officials will contact parents if any child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and needs to self-isolate.

If parents are not contacted then their children can continue to attend classes, the school said.

As of Sunday, there have been 272 cases in New Brunswick since the pandemic began, 199 of which are listed as recovered.

There have also been two coronavirus-related deaths in the province. Both are in the Campbellton area.

At this time, there are five people in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

The province conducted 766 tests on Saturday pushing the number of completed tests in New Brunswick to 84,847.

As of Sunday, the Atlantic bubble remains intact and operational.