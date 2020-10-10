N.B. health officials to provide provincial update on COVID-19 on Saturday

New Brunswick health officials are set to provide a provincial update on COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.
Chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell will be joined by Education Minister Dominic Cardy for the 2:30 p.m. update.
On Friday, Premier Blaine Higgs announced that the Campbellton and Moncton regions are transitioning back into the orange phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan.
New Brunswick reported 13 new cases on COVID-19 on Friday, and said there were 37 active cases in total.
Twelve of the cases were detected in the Campbellton region, one of which was travel-related.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
One additional case was identified in Moncton, after 19 people tested positive for the virus earlier this week, in an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor special-care home.
Russell said on Friday that 150 people are in isolation in Moncton as a precautionary measure related to the outbreak.
The Saturday provincial update will be livestreamed here.View link »
Comments