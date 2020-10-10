Menu

Health

N.B. health officials to provide provincial update on COVID-19 on Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 12:56 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. health authorities say they are ready for second wave of COVID-19' N.B. health authorities say they are ready for second wave of COVID-19

New Brunswick health officials are set to provide a provincial update on COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell will be joined by Education Minister Dominic Cardy for the 2:30 p.m. update.

On Friday, Premier Blaine Higgs announced that the Campbellton and Moncton regions are transitioning back into the orange phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

Click to play video 'N.B. moving two public health zones back into orange recovery phase' N.B. moving two public health zones back into orange recovery phase
N.B. moving two public health zones back into orange recovery phase

New Brunswick reported 13 new cases on COVID-19 on Friday, and said there were 37 active cases in total.

Twelve of the cases were detected in the Campbellton region, one of which was travel-related.

One additional case was identified in Moncton, after 19 people tested positive for the virus earlier this week, in an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor special-care home.

Russell said on Friday that 150 people are in isolation in Moncton as a precautionary measure related to the outbreak.

Read more: N.B. reports 13 new cases on Friday, moves Campbellton and Moncton back to orange phase

The Saturday provincial update will be livestreamed here.

