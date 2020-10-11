Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Elementary school in Dalhousie 3rd N.B. school with confirmed COVID-19 case

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 10:42 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick begins to see COVID-19 cases appear in public schools' Coronavirus: New Brunswick begins to see COVID-19 cases appear in public schools
New Brunswick has reported its first few COVID-19 case linked to public schools, said the province's Education Minister Dominic Cardy on Saturday. Cardy announced that Sugarloaf High School had a case of the novel coronavirus and as a result, students will transition to online learning on Oct. 13 and 14. A second COVID-19 case has been reported in École Communautaire Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie, Zone 5, as well.

An elementary school in Dalhousie, N.B., is reporting that a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at their school.

L.E. Reinsborough School informed parents and staff in a Facebook post on Sunday that there had been a confirmed case at the school.

Read more: N.B. health officials report 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

“We are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the virus,” the post read.

The school says that public health officials will contact parents if any child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and needs to self-isolate.

If parents are not contacted then their children can continue to attend classes, the school said.

L.E. Reinsborough School is the third school in the province to report a case of COVID-19 this week.

Click to play video 'Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick' Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick
Health officials across Atlantic Canada closely monitoring outbreak in New Brunswick

Sugarloaf High School in the Campbellton, N.B., reported a case on Thursday evening while Academie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie reported a case on Saturday.

The province’s health department has yet to respond to a request for comment about the case at L.E. Reinsborough School.

It’s unclear whether the case is part of the 20 announced on Saturday or a new case on Sunday.

The Campbellton and Moncton areas of the province remain in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickDalhousieCOVID-19 In SchoolL.E. Reinsborough School
