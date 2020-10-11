Elementary school in Dalhousie 3rd N.B. school with confirmed COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

An elementary school in Dalhousie, N.B., is reporting that a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at their school.

L.E. Reinsborough School informed parents and staff in a Facebook post on Sunday that there had been a confirmed case at the school.

“We are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the virus,” the post read.

The school says that public health officials will contact parents if any child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and needs to self-isolate.

If parents are not contacted then their children can continue to attend classes, the school said.

L.E. Reinsborough School is the third school in the province to report a case of COVID-19 this week.

Sugarloaf High School in the Campbellton, N.B., reported a case on Thursday evening while Academie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie reported a case on Saturday.

The province’s health department has yet to respond to a request for comment about the case at L.E. Reinsborough School.

It’s unclear whether the case is part of the 20 announced on Saturday or a new case on Sunday.

The Campbellton and Moncton areas of the province remain in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.