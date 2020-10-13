5th New Brunswick school reports case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A fifth New Brunswick school has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a note posted to its website, Dalhousie Regional High School in Dalhousie, N.B., announced that “a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed” in the school.

“We are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the virus,” the note from the school read.

The note says anyone deemed to have been in close contact with the individual who has COVID-19 will be contacted by health officials. If a family is not contacted, their children can continue to attend school.

It’s unclear if the case reported at the school is one of the six cases announced on Monday or whether it is a new case.

Dalhousie is located in New Brunswick’s Campbelton health zone, which is currently in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places.

Dalhousie Regional High School is the fifth school to report a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the past six days.

Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton, N.B., reported a case on Thursday evening, Academie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie, N.B., reported a case on Saturday, L.E. Reinsborough School in Dalhousie reported a case on Sunday and Janeville Elementary School in Janeville, N.B., was reported to have a case on Monday