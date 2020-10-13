Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

5th New Brunswick school reports case of COVID-19

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 12:59 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick begins to see COVID-19 cases appear in public schools' Coronavirus: New Brunswick begins to see COVID-19 cases appear in public schools
New Brunswick has reported its first few COVID-19 cases linked to public schools, the province's Education Minister Dominic Cardy said on Saturday.

A fifth New Brunswick school has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a note posted to its website, Dalhousie Regional High School in Dalhousie, N.B., announced that “a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed” in the school.

“We are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the virus,” the note from the school read.

Read more: Elementary school in Dalhousie 3rd N.B. school with confirmed COVID-19 case

The note says anyone deemed to have been in close contact with the individual who has COVID-19 will be contacted by health officials. If a family is not contacted, their children can continue to attend school.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It’s unclear if the case reported at the school is one of the six cases announced on Monday or whether it is a new case.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Dalhousie is located in New Brunswick’s Campbelton health zone, which is currently in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick mandates masks, imposes new restrictions in zones 1 and 5 amid outbreaks' Coronavirus: New Brunswick mandates masks, imposes new restrictions in zones 1 and 5 amid outbreaks
Coronavirus: New Brunswick mandates masks, imposes new restrictions in zones 1 and 5 amid outbreaks

Dalhousie Regional High School is the fifth school to report a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the past six days.

Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton, N.B., reported a case on Thursday evening, Academie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie, N.B., reported a case on Saturday, L.E. Reinsborough School in Dalhousie reported a case on Sunday and Janeville Elementary School in Janeville, N.B., was reported to have a case on Monday

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 New BrunswickDalhousieCOVID-19 recovery planNew Brunswick COVID-19 Recovery PlanDalhousie New BrunswickCampbellton areaDalhousie Regional High SchoolOrange Level
Flyers
More weekly flyers