B.C. election 2020: Liberals to release platform Tuesday amid sexism controversy

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is set to release the party’s long-awaited election platform Tuesday — and the timing couldn’t be any worse.

Wilkinson plans to unveil the platform in Vancouver at 9:30 a.m. and will take questions from reporters following the release. Wilkinson has not taken any questions from reporters since a video was released on Saturday night showing Wilkinson laughing at sexist jokes made by BC Liberal candidate Jane Thornthwaite.

The jokes were aimed at NDP candidate Bowinn Ma and were part of a roast for retiring MLA Ralph Sultan.

On Monday, Ma said Wilkinson must respond to questions about a sexist video that emerged on the weekend.

“I think Andrew Wilkinson has a lot to answer for about what he feels is acceptable in his caucus,” Ma said in a press conference on Monday.

“And I question if a man who is unable to set a tone of his political party in terms of respect for women is able to set a tone for British Columbians.”

Most of the major parts of the Liberals’ platform has already been released. Wilkinson will outline a document that includes getting rid of the PST for a full year and promises more competition for auto insurance. The pledge to open up ICBC’s monopoly includes borrowing elements of the insurance systems in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan.

The Liberals are also promising a referendum in Surrey so residents can decide on the transition to a local police force. Wilkinson is also promising enhanced support for police to deal with mental health calls and restrictions on camping in urban parks.

Wilkinson will be debating his fellow party leaders Tuesday evening. The televised leaders’ debate starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes Wilkinson, BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau and BC NDP Leader John Horgan.

Furstenau is also participating in a local all-candidates debate being put on by the Cowichan Chamber.