Politics

B.C. election 2020: Liberals to release platform Tuesday amid sexism controversy

By Richard Zussman Global News
Click to play video 'BC Liberals set to release election platform amid accusations of sexism' BC Liberals set to release election platform amid accusations of sexism
BC Liberals set to release election platform amid accusations of sexism

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is set to release the party’s long-awaited election platform Tuesday — and the timing couldn’t be any worse.

Wilkinson plans to unveil the platform in Vancouver at 9:30 a.m. and will take questions from reporters following the release. Wilkinson has not taken any questions from reporters since a video was released on Saturday night showing Wilkinson laughing at sexist jokes made by BC Liberal candidate Jane Thornthwaite.

The jokes were aimed at NDP candidate Bowinn Ma and were part of a roast for retiring MLA Ralph Sultan.

Read more: ‘Andrew Wilkinson has a lot to answer for’: Bowinn Ma calls out BC Liberal leader for sexist roast video

On Monday, Ma said Wilkinson must respond to questions about a sexist video that emerged on the weekend.

“I think Andrew Wilkinson has a lot to answer for about what he feels is acceptable in his caucus,” Ma said in a press conference on Monday.

“And I question if a man who is unable to set a tone of his political party in terms of respect for women is able to set a tone for British Columbians.”

Click to play video 'BC NDP candidate Bowinn Ma demands answers from Andrew Wilkinson' BC NDP candidate Bowinn Ma demands answers from Andrew Wilkinson
BC NDP candidate Bowinn Ma demands answers from Andrew Wilkinson

Most of the major parts of the Liberals’ platform has already been released. Wilkinson will outline a document that includes getting rid of the PST for a full year and promises more competition for auto insurance. The pledge to open up ICBC’s monopoly includes borrowing elements of the insurance systems in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan.

The Liberals are also promising a referendum in Surrey so residents can decide on the transition to a local police force. Wilkinson is also promising enhanced support for police to deal with mental health calls and restrictions on camping in urban parks.

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Wilkinson needs ‘something dramatic’ in Tuesday’s debate to close election gap

Wilkinson will be debating his fellow party leaders Tuesday evening. The televised leaders’ debate starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes Wilkinson, BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau and BC NDP Leader John Horgan.

Furstenau is also participating in a local all-candidates debate being put on by the Cowichan Chamber.

John HorganBC electionBC LiberalsDebateBC election 2020BC votesAndrew WilkinsonBC Votes 2020Election debateBC Liberals platformTelevised Debate
