Saskatoon police arrest suspect after car chase

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested a 20-year-old woman and charged the suspect with dangerously operating a motor vehicle on Monday.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. on Monday morning members of the community mobilization unit spotted a vehicle that had evaded police earlier in the evening, near 19th Street West and Avenue R South, in Pleasant Hill.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle did not yield, according to a statement.

Police then used a tire deflating device at Avenue D and 22nd Street West, which was successful but, again, the car did not stop. It proceeded south on Idylwyld Drive.

The statement says the SPS called off the chase, citing public safety concerns.

Officers found the car later on, in the 100 block of Adelaide Street East near Diefenbaker Park.

A canine unit tracked the suspect to a residence in the 100 block of Elm Street, where she was hiding under a deck.

Besides the dangerous operation of a vehicle, police charged her with evading police, breaching court conditions and for an outstanding warrant for a separate matter.